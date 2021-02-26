Resolute Capital Partners names EnergyFunders co-founder Minshew to new president of energy role

Private equity firm Resolute Capital Partners has brought in energy, finance and tech industry veteran Casey Minshew for its newly-created role of president of energy.

Minshew will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight to Resolute Capital’s expanding energy segment, the firm said, and will oversee the discovery and analysis of new oil and gas investment opportunities.

Resolute senior managing partner Thomas Powell said, “Having a professional with Casey’s experience and talent gives us another distinct advantage.

“In today’s market environment, oil and gas remains an area with large investment opportunity.

“Casey brings a wealth of knowledge in both the energy and technology spaces, as well as a history of great client relations, all of which will help us as we continue to provide discerning investors with access to modern oil and gas opportunities and the possible tax advantages that come with them.

“Casey will be instrumental in our firm’s continued growth and progress.”

Minshew was co-founder of EnergyFunders, a crowdfunding platform that combines online oil and gas investing, tech and securities law standards to provide everyday investors access to energy investments.

Earlier in his career he held executive-level positions at both the National Association of Independent Mortgage Bankers and iWowWe, a tech company that markets video communication tools.

Minshew said, “Resolute Capital has established itself firmly as a leader in bringing oil and gas investments to market, helping both project sponsors and investors.

“I look forward to utilizing my experience and talents in the energy sector to further help the firm find new oil and gas opportunities that will benefit partners and investors alike.”

Resolute has raised more than $500m across tech, energy and real estate funds since it was founded in 2010.

Last summer it invested in fellow private equity house Finance Technology Leverage to help it back innovators in the energy, life sciences, industrial technology, and aerospace sectors.

