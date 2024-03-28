Real estate PE house Northwind brings in veteran capital raiser Kalish as fundraising head

Real estate-focused private equity and debt investor Northwind Group has brought in former KPG Capital Partners capital raiser Robert Kalish to head up its fundraising operation.

Kalish, who becomes a managing director at the firm, will lead Northwind’s capital markets, fundraising, capital formation and business development initiatives.

Northwind said he has spearheaded about $3bn of capital formations across his career. Prior to Northwind he was a managing director at KPG Capital Partners, focused on capital raising and business development across the institutional allocator spectrum for alternative investment products.

Before that he worked at RBS Securities focused on credit and equity derivatives.

Firm founder and managing partner Ran Eliasaf said, “As a seasoned financial professional with a strong reputation and robust knowledge of the capital markets, Robert brings a unique skillset to the Northwind team and will help us increase our deployment capabilities as we continue to grow and diversify our investor base.

“2023 was a very active year for Northwind and since the beginning of 2024, we already closed on over $400m in loans originated by our CRE and healthcare debt funds.”

Northwind, founded in 2008, has about $3bn in AUM.

