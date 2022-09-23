PwC names new global PE, sovereign wealth leader as it expands its ESG focus

Global professional services major PwC has named its veteran deals specialist Eric Janson to global private equity, real assets and sovereign funds leader.

Janson, who has been a leader in the deals industry with PwC US for more than 20 years, will continue his role as a member of that team following the move.

He takes over the global role from Will Jackson-Moore, who has been appointed PwC’s global ESG leader.

Janson will coordinate and leverage more than 23,000 global deals professionals in 22 territories across PwC’s network, who work across fund and portfolio companies.

The team will continue its focus on delivering successful, market leading approaches in digital and technology transformation, value creation, and ESG to clients, it said.

PwC said the move comes as it expands its focus on ESG for the PE and sovereign investment fund industry.

Kevin Burrowes, global clients and industries leader at PwC UK, said, “This is a transformational time for the PE industry.

“As the price of deals has soared, firms are more challenged to create value in their investment portfolios. Eric brings decades of experience and exceptional insight in maximizing PE value for some of PwC’s biggest clients.

“ESG is increasingly at the core of the value equation and Eric is intensely focused with our team across the network on helping PE clients formulate their ESG strategies and then helping them implement effectively, building trust and creating sustainable outcomes.”

