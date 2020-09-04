Pathway Capital boosts speciality finance team with double hire

Specialist lender Pathway Capital has boosted its team with the hires of Bobby Turner and Manny Singh.

The firm works with mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing and distribution, and commercial real estate to provide flexible lending solutions not available through traditional lenders.

Turner, pictured, comes to Pathway with experience in real estate transaction underwriting and corporate finance, and has also worked in corporate finance, structuring and executing debt financing for private equity clients.

Singh joins as vice president of commercial lending after many years in traditional banking, working with regional and national banks.

He was most recently with Connect One Bank as vice president, regional business relationship manager.

Pathway founder and principal Glenn Thomas said, “We have been extremely busy in recent months with significant commercial real estate deals, acquisition financing, asset-based lending and equipment financing, across a range of client situations.

“Our new team members are finance professionals with experience and drive that add tremendous value to our clients.”

