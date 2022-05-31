Palladium promotes Gallegos, Reyes to co-heads of ESG and sustainability

US Hispanic market focused Palladium Equity has promoted managing directors Deborah Gallegos and Carlos Reyes to co-heads of ESG and sustainability to succeed Eugenie Cesar-Fabian.

The firm said the duo will lead its ESG and sustainability efforts and advance its commitments as a UNPRI signatory while Cesar-Fabian will move on to pursue a senior legal role at a sustainability-focused fintech firm one year after her appointment.

Palladium appointed Reyers and Cesar-Fabian at the same time last year to boost the firm’s ESG effort.

Reyes joined the firm from IFC Asset Management, a member of the World Bank Group, where he was a principal in its $1bn African, Latin American and Caribbean Fund, as well as head of AMC’s Direct Equity Impact Fund.

He also held senior positions at BP and worked as a senior analyst at the World Bank.

Gallegos has 25 years of investment experience including serving as CIO of the New York City Comptroller and as Deputy State Investment Officer for the New Mexico State Investment Council. She joined the firm as MD last year.

Marcos A. Rodriguez, Palladium’s chairman and CEO, said, “Both Deborah and Carlos are well suited for success in their new roles as Co-Heads of ESG & Sustainability. They are strong leaders who will help us implement the next phase of Palladium’s sustainability framework, which we believe will accrue to the benefit of all our investors, our portfolio companies as well as our employees.”

The $3bn-managing firm carried out a major high level reshuffle two years ago by naming six new partners and transitioning out the then president and COO David Perez, senior managing director Luis Zaldivar and managing director Erik Scott.

