Navis Capital brings in ex-Blackrock senior exec Ferrier to launch new credit platform

Asian private equity major Navis Capital Partners has launched a new credit platform with the hire of former BlackRock managing director Justin Ferrier.

Ferrier was with BlackRock for six years, sitting on the private credit investment committee and helping build BlackRock’s Asia-Pacific private credit business.

Prior to Blackrock he founded Myo Capital in 2007, which made private credit investments across the Asia Pacific region, and was formerly a director at ADM Capital.

Navis managing partner Nicholas Bloy said, “The NAC is an exciting initiative for us, which will leverage the Navis private equity platform for deal flow and will focus on secured credit investments, positioning itself as a partner to businesses that typically resist equity dilution in the early years of a relationship when looking for expansion capital for M&A, organic expansion, or ownership transition.”

Ferrier added, “Navis has invested in southeast Asia for over two decades and has an unparalleled reputation and network in the region with one of southeast Asia’s largest and strongest investment teams.

“This, together with Navis’ robust relationships with middle market corporates, CEOs and CFOs, give us a tremendous sourcing edge to provide flexible debt capital to southeast Asia’s growing mid-market corporates.”

Navis, which was founded in 1988, currently manages about $5bn in private equity capital.

