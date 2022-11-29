LGT Capital expands to San Francisco with new office launch, Heitmann to helm

The $80bn-managing LGT Capital Partners has launched a San Francisco office to expand its long-time coverage of North America.

Switzerland-headquartered LGT has been investing in North America since it was founded in 1997, and currently has US offices in New York and North Carolina.

Martha Heitmann, a partner at LGT who joined the Firm in 2007, will lead the office.

LGT partner Sascha Gruber said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of the San Francisco office, the 15th office globally for our firm, and the second major investment hub in North America.

“The presence in California reflects the significant importance of North America for our business, where we have been investing since 1997 as a principal investor.

“Supported by our shareholder, the princely family of Liechtenstein, we apply a long-term view in building our platform and investment programs, which has been a much sought-after value proposition, especially to our North American clients.”

Heitmann added, “The presence in San Francisco enhances both our investment coverage as well as our client proximity.

“Our US investors gain further direct access to our global investment capabilities, and the firm’s global client base obtains access to additional specialized local expertise.”

Earlier this year LGT closed its third dedicated co-investment fund on $2bn, smashing its target of $1.5bn.

