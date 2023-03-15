LeapFrog Investments names new senior advisor

LeapFrog Investments has named Rob Leary as a senior advisor to its CEO and leadership team.

Leary will help LeapFrog expand its investor base and complete successful investments in healthcare, financial services and climate solutions companies.

Previously, Leary has served as the CEO of investment manager Nuveen, which has $1.2trn in AUM, as well as the CEO of Olayan Group, a Saudi Arabian investor.

Additionally, he currently sits on the board of directors of Intact Financial Corporation, RSA UK & International, and Citizens Financial Group.

This follows a recent hiring spree from LeapFrog. The firm recently named former McKinsey global managing partner Dominic Barton as its non-executive chairperson.

It also appointed former TIAA CEO and Alphabet board member Roger Ferguson to its Global Leadership Council.

One of Leary’s focuses will be expanding LeapFrog’s climate investment strategy.

The investment firm is looking to back more companies that provide low-carbon products and services tailored for emerging consumers who are rising into prosperity.

Making him suited for this role, Leary is the chairman of the National Forest Foundation (NFF) supporting the US’s 193-million-acre National Forest System.

Leary said, “LeapFrog is the exemplar of commercial impact investing, and I’m excited to work with CEO Dr Andy Kuper and the team to drive the firm’s growth and bring positive change to the lives of hundreds of millions of emerging consumers.

“LeapFrog has opened the gates of international capital markets to support purpose-driven business, and there’s even more to come. I’m thrilled to join this inspiring journey, as they continue to scale healthcare, climate and financial solutions in the world’s fastest-growing markets.”

The investment firm supports 422 million people in high-growth markets, it said.

In 2021, LeapFrog bought a stake in Ghana’s privately-owned bank Fidelity Bank Ghana.

