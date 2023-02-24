KKR names Stavros, Taylor co-head of global private equity

Buyout giant KKR has named Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor as co-heads of its global private equity business.

The pair have spent the last four years as co-heads of private equity in the Americas, but will now also oversee the firm’s European and Asian buyout operations.

KKR said the move was designed to help its teams around the globe “align on investment themes, share best practices and operational playbooks and facilitate greater mobility of talent”.

The firm’s pivate equity business has nearly doubled in assets under management since 2019.

At the start of this year the $165bn PE business included about 300 investment professionals looking after a portfolio of more than 200 companies across KKR’s flagship private equity, middle market, core private equity, healthcare growth, technology growth, impact and customized portfolio solutions strategies.

In the flagship PE business, the firm manages three regional funds. It closed on a record-breaking $19bn for its latest North America Fund last year.

It collected $15bn in 2021 for the biggest private equity fund dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region, and had raised more than €6bn at the first close of its latest Europe vehicle in April last year.

A statement from KKR co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said, “We are incredibly proud of our strong track record in private equity and the firm’s leadership positions in the US, Europe and Asia.

“This new global role will further optimize the culture of collaboration that underpins the success we deliver for clients.”

They added, “Over their nearly two decades at KKR, Nate and Pete have proven themselves as not only extraordinary investors, but true role models and leaders within the firm.

“They have also instituted a number of innovative frameworks for value creation, including broad based employee ownership and operational toolkits that have been instrumental in delivering value to our portfolio companies, their employees and communities, and for our clients.”

