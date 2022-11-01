JP Morgan AM launches life sciences private equity team

JP Morgan Asset Management has launched a new life sciences private equity team targeting early and growth stage healthcare companies.

Life Sciences Private Capital will focus on novel therapeutics and technologies in target areas including genetic medicine, oncology, neurodegenerative disease, rare diseases, autoimmunity, AI/ML platforms, metabolic diseases and neuropsychology.

The firm has hired industry expert Stephen Squinto as CIO and managing partner of Life Sciences Private Capital.

Squinto joins from OrbiMed Advisors and brings more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology company building and investing space, having co-founded and built numerous biotechnology companies including Alexion Pharmaceuticals and acting as a key scientific founder of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

JP Morgan Private Capital CEO Brian Carlin said, “Our new Life Sciences Private Capital team combines some of the industry’s most revered biotech investors, operators and founders with JP Morgan’s extensive healthcare ecosystem to capture compelling investment opportunities in the biotech sector, which is on the cusp of a golden age of therapeutic innovation.”

Squinto added, “Our major focus will be to offer our investors a differentiated investment platform that harnesses our deep operational expertise to act as true partners to the companies we invest in – from building strong leadership teams, guiding early drug discovery efforts, designing clinical development programs, and navigating the regulatory environment through to commercial launch strategies.

“As advances in genomics, biomarkers and data science converge, we are seeing firsthand the transformative impact that biomedical innovation can offer to patients at all stages of life and we expect much more to come in the next decade.”

