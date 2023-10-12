ICG boosts client relations team with pair of senior hires

Alternative asset management major ICG has brought in a pair of new senior executives to expand its client relations offering.

The $82.1bn-managing firm has hired former Sera Global and Threadmark partner Patricia Wilkinson to lead client relations for its real assets strategies, while PIMCO veteran Salim Jaffer will lead coverage of its European and Asian corporate strategies.

Wilkinson was also formerly an investor relations director at Arle Capital Partners, while Jaffar spent 17 years with investment manager PIMCO across its alternative investment strategies.

Bashak-Julianna Demir, global head of client relations at ICG, said, “We are delighted to welcome Patricia and Salim to ICG as we continue to build out our client coverage capabilities across our key product lines.

“Their unrivalled expertise will ensure we are well equipped to help both new and existing clients achieve their investment objectives.”

Wilkinson added, “ICG has a proven track record managing client capital through market cycles, and I am excited to work alongside Bashak and the wider team to service its global and growing client base.”

Jaffer said, “ICG benefits from a market-leading credit platform and stands out as a premier provider of flexible capital solutions.

“I am excited to be joining the firm and look forward to working closely with ICG colleagues to build on recent successes across corporate strategies and further scale the firm’s client footprint globally.”

