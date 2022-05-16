HIG brings in ex-BC Partners managing director Madsen as Nordic dealmaking expert

HIG Capital has brought in former BC Partners and IK exec Stephan Madsen as a managing director focused on the Nordic region.

Madsen joins the firm’s European Middle Market LBO team in London following 12 years of private equity investing, including a managing director role at BC.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Markus Noe-Nordberg, who leads HIG’s Middle Market fund in Europe, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Stephan Madsen to HIG. He has a wealth of experience and will complement our team with a primary focus on the Nordic region.”

HIG Capital raised €2bn for HIG Europe Middle Market LBO Fund last year. The firm’s first mid-market European buyout fund, it targets businesses with valuations of up to €1bn, primarily in Western Europe.

Deals done by the firm in Europe include buying into UK generic and branded pharmaceutical supplier Aspire Pharma.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets