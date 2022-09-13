HIG brings in ex-Bain Capital partner Sherman to boost growth investing arm

Bain Capital tech investment partner Hans Sherman is one of two new managing partners brought in by HIG Capital to help bolster its growth arm.

Sherman is joined as an HIG Growth managing partner by Patrick Conroy, who comes to the firm following almost eight years with Revolution Growth.

HIG Growth has about $50bn of equity capital under management, targeting investments in segments including tech, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products, and tech-enabled financial and business services.

Sherman was previously a partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, which looks to back promising companies in application software, fintech and payments, healthcare IT and infrastructure & security.

He was also previously a growth investor at Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners.

HIG also revealed it had named two new principals, promoting Eric Yee and bringing in ex-Owl Rock and TCV investor Albert Koh.

Last year HIG Capital‘s growth arm promoted Scott Hilleboe to co-head, to work alongside new hire and fellow co-head Ross Hiatt.

They succeeded investment veteran John Black, who remains with HIG Growth as a senior advisor. He joined the firm in 1996.

HIG closed its third growth fund on $970m in 2018.

