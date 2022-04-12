Hg brings in Philip Marshall as CFO, names four new partners

Software and services investor Hg has made a series of appointments to strengthen the executive team.

Philip Marshall, previously CFO at Avast, joined Hg as CFO to work across the firm and its holdings in more than 40 software and services businesses. He also has prior experience at Exova, WoodMac and GE.

Hector Guinness and Benedikt Joeris joined the firm a decade ago as associates and had been promoted to partners to be based out of its New York and Munich office. The firm said the promotions followed years of sustained contribution from the pair.

Chris Fielding was promoted to partner after joining the firm last year as director and will focus on Mercury fund investment opportunities in the coming years.

The firm has also hired Alexandre Flavier from Goldman Sachs as new partner to focus on software and tech0enabled services investments in France.

Matthew Brockman, managing partner at Hg, said, “Hg has scaled significantly over the past five years, growing from $15bn funds under management to over $40 billion today. We have continually invested in our business through this period; strengthening several functions and significantly growing our teams to reinforce our position as one of the most active technology investors in the world.

“Our plans for the next five years are similarly ambitious and we’re delighted to recognise those individuals whose commitment and performance has stood out over recent years, whilst also bringing in the very best talent to support future growth.”

