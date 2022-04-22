Healthcare-focused Lead Capital Partners brings in ex-Gen Cap America exec Stanley as director

Healthcare-focused buyout house Lead Capital Partners has hired former Gen Cap America senior exec Lamar Stanley as a director.

The Nashville-based firm, which targets lower mid-market deals, said Stanley would lead business development and deal origination.

As well as Gen Cap America, Stanley was previously in the private equity strategy group at Diversified Trust Company and an intelligence officer in the US Navy.

Pryor Smartt, co-founder and managing partner at Lead Capital Partners, said, “We are thrilled to welcome this high-quality addition to the Lead Capital team. Lamar will be instrumental in supporting LCP’s continued growth and development.”

Lead Capital Partners acquires majority ownership interests in healthcare companies with EBITDA of $1m to $5m.

The firm says it provides sellers up-front liquidity and an opportunity for continued ownership.

