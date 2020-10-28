Have Leon Black’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein caused a power shift at Apollo?

As Apollo CEO Leon Black is distancing himself from the links made between him and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, investors are now starting to imagine a future without Black at the helm after an email was sent to employees.

The email, sent on Friday, was designed to acknowledge the concerns the media reports had raised, but also managed to drum up speculation about a shift in power at the private equity firm, the FT reported.

The reason for the speculation was the names signing off the email. Previously, Black had often signed off messages like that tighter with his partners Marc Rowan and Josh Harris.

However, the email was only signed off by Harris and two less known colleagues, causing the rumour mill to run hot with the idea that Harris had taken over the business.

Apollo Asset Management has faced renewed scrutiny after the New York Times reported that Black had wired at least $50m to Epstein after the sex offender was convicted in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution. The article didn’t accuse Black of breaking the law.

Following the media scrutiny, several of the firm’s backers have frozen investment into the Apollo.

Black is not the only person of note in the financial services industry to have faced a backlash due his ties to Epstein.

Deutsche Bank was slammed with $150m fine in July for failing to make its relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein clear.

In February, we also reported that the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority were investigating investigating Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays, regarding his relationship with the late US financier.

Epstein, who also had ties to US president Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, killed himself in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

