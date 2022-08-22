GTCR brings in ex-Goldman Sachs managing director to lead investor relations

Goldman Sachs managing director Jodi Rubenstein has been brought in by private equity major GTCR to lead the firm’s investor relations activity.

GTCR powered to a $7.5bn target-beating final close for its thirteenth flagship buyout fund in 2020, well above the $5.25bn it collected for Fund XII in 2017.

It followed that this year with a $2bn final close for its first fund dedicated to growth deals too small for its flagship vehicle.

Rubenstein has more than 15 years of experience in investment management with a focus on private equity and other alternative investments.

At Goldman Sachs she most recently served as managing director and head of Midwest private wealth management.

She was previously head of Goldman Sachs’ alternative capital markets group in the Americas.

A statement from GTCR co-CEOs Collin Roche and Dean Mihas said, “Attracting someone with Jodi’s talent, experience, and perspective to lead GTCR’s engagement with its limited partners will serve as an immense benefit as the firm continues to grow.

“The dialogue we maintain with our new and prospective investors is critical to our partnership approach and our ability to serve the needs of these key constituents.

“Having a seasoned executive of Jodi’s caliber will ensure we continue to implement best practices as we build our IR function.”

Rubenstein added, “GTCR has a great franchise with deep investor relationships, a highly experienced team and strong track record of investment returns, and I look forward to partnering with the team as we continue to build out our investor relations initiatives.”

