Fundraising, IR veteran Lindsay Grider joins Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has brought in veteran IR specialist Lindsay Grider as global head of fundraising and investor relations.

Grider will lead the firm’s global efforts to provide solutions for LLCP’s existing investors, develop new limited partner relationships and execute on communications initiatives.

She comes to LLCP following a15-year history of driving strategic fundraising and investor relations programs, having held senior positions with Tailwater Capital and NGP Energy Capital.

LLCP managing partner Michael Weinberg said, “Approaching our fifth decade of managing capital for investors, it is more important than ever to engage leaders who are deeply experienced and energized to deliver results for our clients.

“Lindsay brings a wealth of insight and dedication in capital raising and strategic leadership, and we are thrilled to welcome her to LLCP.”

LA-based LLCP hit new fundraising heights in 2019 by closing its oversubscribed sixth private equity vehicle on $2.5bn.

Fund VI surpassed both its $2.2bn target and the $1.65bn raised for the fund’s predecessor vehicle in 2013.

Levine Leichtman closed its debut European investment vehicle on €100m seven years ago.

