Fulcrum Asset Management hires new senior member to investment team

Fulcrum Asset Management hired Filippo Cartiglia as a senior member in its investment team.

Cartigli is said to play a key part in the UK fund manager’s macroeconomic research, the firm said.

Prior to joining Fulcrum, Filippo spent nine years as chief international economist for multi-asset hedge fund manager, Arrowgrass Capital Partners.

He also worked at Goldman Sachs International in London in the economic research group and then as a managing director in the private wealth management division.

Earlier in his career he worked for hedge fund manager Newman Ragazzi Partners LLP and as an economist for the International Monetary Fund. He is a graduate of Bocconi University and holds a PhD from Columbia University.

“We are very pleased to have someone of Filippo’s quality and experience join our investment team and we look forward to working with him to further enhance our macro capability,” said Nabeel Abdoula, head of discretionary strategies at Fulcrum.

