Former Macquarie Capital global co-head Wong joins Stonepeak as head of Europe

Infrastructure investment major Stonepeak has brought in Macquarie Capital‘s former global co-head as a senior managing director and head of Europe.

Daniel Wong spent more than 22 years at Macquarie, in roles including global head of infrastructure and energy, as well as a member of the executive committee of Macquarie Group.

While at Macquarie he led the acquisition and served as chairman of the firm’s Green Investment Group – a division that grew under his tenure into one of the world’s leading developers in renewable energy.

Stonepeak co-founder and CEO Michael Dorrell said, “Daniel brings tremendous experience as a business leader, sustainability advocate, and investor across a wide range of infrastructure and energy sectors.

“We are excited to welcome him to Stonepeak as we become an increasingly more global firm and with sustainability at the heart of our operating principles and values. We look forward to his contributions to the platform as head of Europe and across our core and energy transition strategies.”

Wong added, “The world as we know it must be rebuilt and reconfigured in a way that is more sustainable, less carbon intensive, more connected, and fairer for future generations. Meeting this imperative will require enormous amounts of capital and is one of the greatest investment opportunities of our generation.

“I am delighted to join the Stonepeak team and I look forward to building on Stonepeak’s strong momentum in investing in infrastructure and the energy transition, as well as leading the firm’s business in Europe, as we play our role to deliver a positive impact for everyone.”

Stonepeak, which focuses on infrastructure and real assets, has about $46bn of assets under management.

Earlier this year it hauled in a massive $14bn of commitments for Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV, and last summer it gathered $2.75bn for the hard cap close of its first renewables fund.

