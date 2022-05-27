FlexPoint Ford brings in IR veteran Stein as head of investor relations

Financial services and healthcare-focused private equity house Flexpoint Ford has hired Meredith Stein as head of investor relations in its New York office.

Stein previously led the investor relations efforts at Cross Ocean Partners, a Stone Point Capital backed special situations credit manager.

She was also formerly a vice president at Avenue Capital Group responsible for investor relations.

Firm managing partner Chris Ackerman said, “The development of this new role emanates from our commitment to thoughtful engagement with our valued investors.

“As we continue to grow and expand as a firm, we are confident that Meredith will be a valuable contributor, representing Flexpoint in the market and further strengthening relationships with investors.”

Flexpoint raised $2bn for the final close of its flagship fund and a companion vehicle in 2019.

The firm gathered $1.5bn for Flexpoint Fund IV and a further $500m for Flexpoint Overage Fund IV.

Flexpoint currently has about $5.6bn of assets under management.

