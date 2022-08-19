Excellere Partners names Justin Unertl among ‘next generation of leaders’ with promotion to partner

Recapitalizations and management buyouts specialist Excellere Partners has named its newest partner with the promotion of long-serving exec Justin Unertl.

Unertl joined the Denver-based buyout house in 2010, and has helped lead the firm’s origination efforts in the healthcare and business services sectors with a focus on behavioral health, cybersecurity and regulatory risk management, human capital management and outsourced insurance services.

He currently serves on the board of directors at Biocare, LucidHealth and Medlogix.

Excellere managing partner Brad Cornell said, “For the past 12 years, Justin has served as an invaluable member of the team through his highly impactful origination efforts, commitment to driving value across the portfolio, and pursuit of continuous improvement manifesting in meaningful enhancements to Excellere’s value creation tools and processes.

“The managing partners are pleased to promote Justin to partner as he exemplifies the next generation of leaders that we are building at Excellere.”

Excellere closed its fourth fund on its $875m hard cap in December, beating its target of $750m.

The latest vehicle is the first fund the firm has raised since the death of co-founder David Kessenich. Kessenich died in 2020 from complications from his multi-year battle with cancer, the firm said at the time.

The firm raised $550m for its 2017-vintage third fund, which went into a 120-day suspension period following Kessenich’s death.

It collected $465m for Fund II in 2011 and had raised over $2.3bn of committed capital across its four funds.

The Denver-based buyout house focuses in the healthcare, business services and industrial growth sectors. Its portfolio companies include Advent, SCA Pharma, ParcelShield, Molecular Designs and Concord Technologies.

