Ex-US Air Force chief of staff Goldfein joins Blackstone as senior advisor

Former US Air Force chief of staff David Goldfein has been hired by Blackstone as a special advisor.

Goldfein, a four-star general, retired from the USAF last October after a distinguished 37-year career, culminating in him being the country’s highest-ranking air force officer.

As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff he served as a senior military adviser to the US President, National Security Council and secretary of defense.

Goldfein said ,”This is a critical time for investment in technology across a wide range of industries and I look forward to working with Blackstone and its portfolio companies on their investments around the world.”

Earlier this week Blackstone named the former CEO of Brown University’s Investment Office, Joe Dowling, as global co-head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management.

Dowling will oversee BAAM’s investment activities going forward, while fellow co-head John McCormick will oversee its business and investor functions.

