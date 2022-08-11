Ex-Trafigura founder, former National Grid CEO among trio of new Tiger Infra hires

Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a specialist in growth capital for new infra projects, has brought in a trio of new operating partners.

Steve Holliday is the former CEO of National Grid and current chairman of Tiger portfolio company Zenobe Energy, which develops, owns and operates battery storage projects in the United Kingdom.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Christine Weydig is the former director of sustainability at the Port Authority of NY & NJ, while Graham Sharp is formerly a founder of global energy trader Trafigura.

Tiger CEO Emil Henry Jr said, “Our human capital is crucial to our hands-on value creation strategy. Steve, Christine and Graham bring a depth of expertise and experience directly relevant to Tiger’s target markets.

“We look to our Operating Partners to provide us an edge in evaluating and managing investments and I have no doubt that Steve, Christine and Graham will serve well this critical purpose.”

Holliday joined National Grid Group as the Board Director responsible for the UK and Europe in 2001, becoming Chief Executive of the company in 2007, which he led for almost 10 years.

During her tenure at the Port Authority, Weydig led efforts to achieve that organization’s industry-leading net-zero climate commitments across the agency’s airports, seaports, bridges and tunnels, rail systems, and buildings and transportation hubs. Her career in public service also included tenures at the US Departments of State and Energy, where she specialized in international energy development in the Middle East and Africa.

Sharp currently serves on the board of Global Energy Storage, a platform focused on storage and logistics of energy transition fuels, and is an active investor in the renewable energy sector.

Last month Tiger hired Andrew Harris from North Sky Capital as managing director, head of investor relations and ESG.

He will seek to expand the firm’s investor base and support business development efforts to build Tiger’s portfolio of companies in the digital, energy transition and transportation sectors.

Tiger closed its third flagship fund on its $1.25bn hard cap in April, smashing its $750m target.

Deals done through the vehicle to date include carbon capture business Summit Carbon Solutions, electric vehicle charging infrastructure platform Qwello and Forsa Energy, a developer of flexible power generation assets in the UK.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets