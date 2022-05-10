Ex-New York pension giant senior exec Doñé joins Platinum Equity as managing director

Alex Doñé, the former CIO of the New York City Comptroller’s Office Bureau of Asset Management, has joined private equity major Platinum Equity as a managing director.

At NYC BAM Doñé oversaw more than $265 billion of assets for the New York City Retirement Systems.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

In his new role at Platinum Doñé will be responsible for global functions related to strategic planning, investor capital development and other firm leadership initiatives.

Mark Barnhill, the Platinum Equity partner who leads investor capital development, said, “Alex has a uniquely broad and well-informed view of the global investment landscape thanks to a career spanning nearly three decades in both the public and private sectors.

“He will bring valuable perspective as our fund platforms expand, our reach extends, and our ESG and responsible investing programs continue to evolve.”

Doñé joined NYC BAM in 2012 and served as executive director of private equity, head of private equity, group head – private markets, deputy CIO – private markets and interim CIO before being named CIO in 2018. The five NYC pension funds are investors in Platinum’s private equity funds.

Prior to joining NYC BAM Doñé served in the Obama Administration as a Presidential Appointee at the US Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency.

Doñé said, “[Tom Gores] and the team at Platinum have established a global brand with a highly differentiated investment strategy and a long track record of consistently delivering to investors strong returns across market cycles.

“They have built a scalable platform with meaningful opportunity to grow over the next decade and beyond, and I’m looking forward to being part of the team and contributing to that growth.”

Platinum is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market.

The firm was reportedly eyeing a $12bn Fund VI raise in October last year, with an upper goal of about $15bn.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets