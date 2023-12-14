Ex-Korea Investment Corporation PE head joins Campbell Lutyens as managing director

Placement agent Campbell Lutyens has brought in former Korea Investment Corporation veteran Jintae Kim as a managing director in its Seoul office.

Kim spent ten years with sovereign wealth fund KIC, and worked as the global head of its private equity group.

He was also previously a portfolio manager at Midas Asset Management and worked for Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Seoul.

At Campbell Lutyens Kim will focus on relationships with institutional investors across Korea. The firm’s APAC presence extends to Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, and the recently opened Melbourne office.

The firm’s team has raised or advised on more than $23bn in fund placement and secondary advisory transactions over the last five years.

Richard von Gusovius, head of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, said, “Naturally, we are delighted to welcome Jintae to the team, bringing with him a wealth of experience from across the industry.

“This experience, combined with his in-depth knowledge of the investment landscape in Korea, will only strengthen Campbell Lutyens’ offering to new and existing clients across the country.”

