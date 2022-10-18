Ex-Hamilton Lane, Neuberger veteran Drew Fox named 17Capital North America IR head

Private equity secondaries specialist 17Capital has brought in investor relations veteran Drew Fox to lead its fundraising and IR in North America.

Fox was previously managing director in the client solutions group at Hamilton Lane, tasked with raising capital from the largest institutional investors in the US.

Prior to that he spent eight years at Neuberger Berman, raising over $5bn from US institutions for the firm’s private alternative, fixed income and equity offerings.

Pierre-Antoine de Selancy, managing partner at 17Capital, said, “We are pleased to welcome Drew to 17Capital.

“His deep experience and relationships with institutional investors and other limited partners across North America will be of great value to us.

“Drew’s appointment further strengthens 17Capital’s investor relations and fundraising team at a time when we continue to see record demand for our NAV Finance offerings.”

17Capital has raised $11bn across six successive funds and mandates. In April it raised $2.9bn to close what is believed to be the largest private credit fund raised since 2009.

That fundraise is the firm’s first since it was bought into by alternative investment major Oaktree Capital in March.

Last year 17Capital raised $4.5bn for one of the biggest ever pools of capital dedicated to portfolio finance.

That pool included $2.9bn for 17Capital Fund 5, which reached a final close at its hard cap, as well as investments through separately managed accounts and capital raised for co-investment opportunities.

