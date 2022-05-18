Ex-American Capital pair launch digital transformation-focused credit investor Altimer Capital

A pair of former American Capital execs have launched Altimer Capital, a new firm targeting credit opportunities in the rapidly growing area of digital transformation.

The new private credit and structured equity firm will offer financing to support small and mid-sized companies that provide or deploy technology to drive business agility and resilience.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Firm founders Natasha Fox and Patrick White worked together at American Capital, which was bought by Ares in 2017.

Fox was a principal at the firm between 1999 and 2009, while White worked as a vice president there between 2007 and 2010.

Altimer will focus on the lower half of the middle market, where they said deal activity has more than doubled in the last five years.

Fox said, “We see an unprecedented credit opportunity in digital transformation that aligns with our extensive experience backing companies in technology and other data-driven industries.

“Data and technology are transforming business models across industry sectors and creating a new universe of highly resilient, leverageable companies with fresh opportunities for growth and value creation.”

Prior to launching Altimer Fox was a founding managing partner of Avante Capital Partners, where she raised and managed two institutional funds and served on the firm’s investment and management committees.

She led an investment team that executed transactions in the software, business services and industrial sectors.

White was previously a managing director with Benefit Street Partners in San Francisco, where he led the firm’s credit investment activities in the Western US.

He also previously co-led Monroe Capital’s software and technology practice, and held senior roles at HIG Capital and Wells Fargo Foothill.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets