EQT brings in veteran Microsoft dealmaker Marc Brown to head new growth capital investment strategy

EQT has brought in former Microsoft investment exec Marc Brown to head up its new growth investment strategy.

Brown led more than 185 acquisitions as Microsoft corporate vice president of corporate development, including LinkedIn, GitHub and Minecraft, and 80 strategic equity investments including Flipkart, Databricks and Graphcore.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Carolina Brochado, who joined EQT as partner in London earlier this year, will join the EQT Growth team.

The firm said EQT Growth will explore thematic growth opportunities between venture capital and private equity, in EQT’s key investment areas such as B2B tech, healthcare tech, impact tech and consumer/prosumer tech.

EQT has previously made growth investments from its private equity, venture capital and mid-market strategies, including Epidemic Sound, Freepik, Sportradar, Banking Circle, AutoStore, and Wolt.

Christian Sinding, CEO of EQT said, “Building this strong team is a true milestone in EQT’s desire to become the preferred partner to the best high-growth market leaders across Europe and beyond.

“Adding a growth-focused strategy fits us perfectly as it complements EQT’s ’ecosystem’.

“In fact, EQT is now one of the very few private markets firms in the world with investment strategies that cover and support companies from the startup phase all the way until mature, leading businesses.

“This makes us a smarter investor and an even better partner to management teams.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets