Epiris brings in Pothier to boost investor relations team as Fund III raise continues

UK private equity house Epiris has expanded its investor relations team by bringing in Trive Capital‘s Kathryn Pothier, as it looks to wrap up commitments for its third flagship fundraise.

Pothier was head of IR at Dallas-based Trive for more than four years, overseeing a doubling of the firm’s assets under management amid the final close of its biggest ever fundraise.

AltAssets revealed in February last year that Epiris had picked up £75m towards its third fund from the District of Columbia Retirement Board.

No details of that raise have been publicly revealed by the firm yet, but it closed Fund II – its first institutional vehicle – on £821m in 2018.

Alex Fortescue, managing partner at Epiris, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kathryn to Epiris.

“Her experience and expertise will help further strengthen our existing and new investor relationships around the world.”

