Decarbonisation investment specialist Ara Partners promotes Schmidtke to managing director

Ara Partners, a private equity house specialising in industrial decarbonisation investments, has expanded its senior management team with the promotion of Johanna Schmidtke to managing director.

The firm said Schmidtke, who joined Ara as a principal in December 2018, has more than a decade of experience in investments and innovation in advanced materials and energy efficiency.

She was previously an investment director at Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the corporate venturing subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, and has held roles at First Solar, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Lux Research, and the University of Texas at Austin.

Ara managing partner Troy Thacker said, “We’re delighted to announce Johanna’s promotion.

“Since joining the firm in 2018, she has made major contributions to our efforts to build a strong portfolio of companies that contribute to the decarbonisation of the industrial economy.”

Ara managing partner Charles Cherington added, “As a firm, we benefit greatly from Johanna’s investment acumen, technical knowledge, and industry relationships.

“Johanna will continue to play a key role in identifying and executing on opportunities that generate attractive returns while reducing the carbon footprint of essential industries.”

Houston-based Ara says it takes a thematic approach to investing within the industrial, chemical and materials, and energy efficiency sectors by seeking to build businesses that are sustainable and compliant with ESG principles.

In 2018 Capital Constellation picked up a substantial minority stake in Ara Partners through a $150m strategic partnership.

