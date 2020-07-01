CPPIB, General Atlantic heavyweights revealed as latest board members at emerging markets PE body EMPEA

Emerging markets private equity industry association EMPEA has named General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford and CPPIB head of Asia Pacific Suyi Kim to its board of directors.

The pair join a string of big names at the industry body, including Carlyle South America buyout co-head Fernando Borges, Pantheon Ventures head of Asia and emerging markets Brian Lim, and Actis senior partner Torbjorn Caesar.

EMPEA Chair Nicolas Rohatyn, CEO of The Rohatyn Group, said, “It is vital for private capital investors to continue to put money to work across emerging markets as these investments have a real life impact on companies and the sustainability of economies in these regions.

“Having recently combined forces with LAVCA to expand our reach and capabilities, this depth must also be present at the highest levels of leadership at EMPEA.

“Bill Ford is an eminent investor, and known globally – General Atlantic has deep roots in Latin America and Asia as a leading growth and technology investor.

“Suyi Kim brings a unique Asian sensibility to our board and a breadth of experience across all types of private investing on behalf of one of the world’s truly great institutions, CPP Investments.

“We are thrilled to welcome both General Atlantic and CPP Investments to EMPEA at a moment of significant transition for the world and our industry.”

Ford added, “The growing global nature of entrepreneurship is foundational to General Atlantic, with more than one-third of our investments in emerging markets.

“I am honored to join the board of EMPEA and collaborate across its network to support the work of entrepreneurs advancing technological enablement, innovation, and positive impact within and beyond their communities.”

Kim said, “Emerging markets are core to CPP Investments’ long-term strategy. We have been investing in emerging markets for over a decade and currently have over 20% of our total assets invested in these markets with the majority in Asian emerging markets.

“I am pleased to join EMPEA’s efforts to promote transparency and sustainable investing, which are critical at a time of global market uncertainty and turbulence.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the introduction of EMPEA’s new CEO and Board Member Cate Ambrose in October 2019, as well as a formalized institutional integration with the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America (LAVCA).

Ambrose said, “There is an extraordinary opportunity to influence future private capital investment across Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and CEE and CIS.

“During a time of heightened protectionism, it is essential that long-term investors of all types including fund managers, pension funds, DFIs, family offices, corporates, and sovereign wealth funds rewrite the map and find ways to collaborate on an international and local level to sustain populations and ultimately global economies.”

