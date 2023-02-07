Carlyle picks ex-Goldman CFO Schwartz as new CEO after abrupt Kewsong Lee departure

Global private equity giant Carlyle has revealed its replacement for former CEO Kewsong Lee, who abruptly stepped down last August despite years of being groomed for the top job.

Carlyle has brought in former Goldman Sachs president and co-COO Harvey Schwartz in the role, following an extensive search by the firm which has seen it tap up a string of high-profile executives.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Schwarz, a 35-year finance industry veteran, was part of the team responsible for helping Goldman’s trading division navigate the 2008 global financial crisis, and later became head of its securities division and CFO.

He left the firm five years ago after being overlooked for the chief executive role in favour of David Solomon.

Schwarz will take over as CEO of the $369bn-managing firm next week, with firm co-founder and co-chairman Bill Conway acting as interim CEO until then.

He will be responsible for setting and executing a strategy that advances and accelerates the firm’s diversification plan, as well as identifying new investment opportunities to further grow and scale the firm, drive sustained performance for fund investors, and create significant shareholder value, Carlyle said.

Conway and fellow co-chairman David Rubenstein, said, “Harvey is a widely respected business builder with significant leadership experience in a high-performing, highly competitive global financial institution.

“Given his experience, track record, and skillset, the Board was unanimous in its determination that he is the right leader to drive Carlyle forward, building upon the firm’s strong operational foundation, world-class brand, and collaborative, performance-oriented culture.”

Schwartz added, “I believe there is tremendous opportunity ahead to continue to transform and grow the firm, and enhance its ability to deliver on its mission of driving long-term value for its investors, shareholders and all stakeholders.”

His predecessor Lee, who served as co-CEO with former co-CEO Glenn Youngkin, became CEO when Youngkin retired in 2020. He was given a five year contract when he took up the position of co-CEO in 2017.

But Lee stepped down from the role last August with no successor in place, amid disagreements with Conway, Rubenstein and fellow co-founder Daniel D’Aniello over how little they were being consulted by Lee for advice.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets