Carlyle pays respects to ‘extraordinary leader’ Janet Hill following ex-board member’s death from brain cancer

Carlyle has paid tribute to former board member Janet Hill following her death from brain cancer, calling her “an extraordinary leader in every aspect of her life”.

Hill spent a decade on the Carlyle board until her retirement in February this year, a few months after she was diagnosed with the aggressive cancer glioblastoma.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

A statement from Carlyle said, “We are so saddened by the news of Janet Hill’s passing and extend our deepest condolences to her family and everyone she touched.

“Janet was an extraordinary leader in every aspect of her life, and an invaluable member of our board.

“We are grateful for her many contributions over a decade of service to Carlyle and our extended community. She will be missed.”

Her son Grant Hill, a former NBA star and sports commentator, said of his mother in his 2022 autobiography, “In a foreign world, she didn’t bend her self-worth for the sake of conformity.

“She made the world bend for her. She’d spend her lifetime often as the only woman of color — frequently, the only woman, period — in corporate conference rooms and board meetings.

“…she would often hold the door open behind her, making inroads for others who looked like her to eventually follow.”

Hill also previously served on the boards of Wendy’s and Dean Foods, and was White House liaison assistant for Clifford Alexander while he was secretary for the Army.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets