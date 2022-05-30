Blackstone hires Mark Glengarry to expand credit business in Asia

Blackstone has hired Mark Glengarry from Anchorage Capital Group as head of Asia Pacific origination, Blackstone Credit (BXC).

Glengarry was managing director in the London and Sydney offices at Anchorage, helping manage private investments across the credit, special situations and illiquid areas in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

He was also previously with Morgan Stanley in the investment banking division and White & Case as a partner in the Banking and Finance practice.

Dwight Scott, global head of BXC, said, “We continue to expand the BXC business in Asia, following in the footsteps of the broad Blackstone business.

“Private credit has become a larger part of the credit markets in the US and Europe, and we believe the same trend will play out in Asia in the near term. We see tremendous opportunity across the region for creative solutions that help companies grow and navigate the increasingly complex market environment.”

Paulo Eapen, head of Europe and APAC, BXC, said, “This is an opportune time to establish our Asia presence at an exciting period of fast growth for our Blackstone Credit business globally. We’ll look to replicate the success of our North American and European platforms in the region, which is seeing a rising demand for private capital overall.”

Rebranded from GSO Capital Partners, $230bn-managing BXC participated in 19 direct lending deals over $1bn last year.

GSO hauled in a hefty $4.5bn for its second European senior debt fund in 2020, a massive hike compared to its debut vehicle from 2015.

Blackstone raised about $1.96bn for the final close of its debut Europe senior debt fund.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets