Bessemer names longtime Amazon senior exec Blackburn as new partner amid $3.3bn double fund close

Early stage investment giant Bessemer Venture Partners has scored another huge flagship fundraise, hauling in $3.3bn across Fund XI and a new growth-stage vehicle.

The $2.475bn BVP XI fund marks a hefty jump in size compared to the firm’s previous record fundraise, the $1.85bn Fund X it closed towards the end of 2018.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Bessemer said it had also collected $825m for its second Century Fund focused on growth investments in new companies and its existing portfolio businesses.

It closed its debut Century fund on $525m less than 18 months ago.

A statement from Bessemer said, “We’ve had the privilege of being in the venture business since 1965, and remain committed to building a future for Bessemer that long outlasts the partners at our firm today.

“Autonomy and intellectual honesty are deeply embedded in how we work. A key tenet of our firm’s philosophy is empowering each partner to find their own roadmaps, build their own domain expertise, and call their own shots.”

The firm also revealed it had brought in long-time Amazon senior executive Jeff Blackburn as one of five new partners, alongside the promotions of Andrew Hedin, Tess Hatch, Mike Droesc and Mary D’Onofrio.

A statement from the firm said, “We seldom look outside Bessemer when we think of expanding our leadership, but when we heard that Jeff Blackburn was considering a career change, we literally jumped at the opportunity to work with him.

“Jeff Blackburn is the rarest of humble leaders we know. Few leaders in history have been part of building Amazon from its early days to a trillion-dollar market capitalization.

“Only a small subset of those have launched and led several multi-billion dollar businesses – spanning Amazon’s core marketplace business, its advertising business, and its music and movie studio businesses.

“He oversaw dozens of Amazon’s minority investments and more than a hundred acquisitions across almost every business line from retail to Kindle/Echo/Alexa to AWS.

“As partner, Jeff will apply the same innovative mindset and world-class experience to invest in and help customer-focused entrepreneurs from early to growth.”

Hedin joined Bessemer in 2015 and spearheaded investments in Bright Health, Collective Medical, Hinge Health, Ginger, Groups, Qventus and Artemis Health.

D’Onofrio has sourced and led Bessemer’s investments in category-defining cloud companies, including Hyperscience, LaunchDarkly, HashiCorp, BigID, and Forter.

Droesch championed the firm’s Series A investment in automated IT support provider Electric and led its seed investment in front-end test automation platform Cypress.io and Series A investment in Tackle.io.

Bessemer said Hatch had expanded the firm’s frontier technology investments in commercial space, drones, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and food technology. They currently serve as a board director for Phantom Auto, Spire Global, and Iris Automation.

Big successes for Bessemer over the years have included Pinterest, Twilio, Shopify and LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets