Berkshire Partners promotes three to managing director

Boston-based buyout house Berkshire Partners has named a trio of new managing directors to boost its upper management.

Matt Gooch leads Berkshire’s private equity investment sourcing, having joined last year as director of business development. He previously spent more than 20 years at investment bank William Blair & Co.

Ben Levy joined Berkshire Partners in 2011 as a member of the private equity investment team, and is now a leader on the firm’s healthcare team.

Earlier in his career he held roles at TA Associates and Lehman Brothers.

Saad Hasan joined Stockbridge Investors, Berkshire Partners’ marketable securities business unit, in 2011, following roles at private equity house Hellman and Friedman and consulting giant Bain and Company.

Berkshire Partners has raised nine institutional private equity funds with more than $16bn of committed capital.

The firm’s most recent raise, Fund IX, saw it pull in $5.5bn for its final close in 2016.

Berkshire aims to invest $50m to $500m of equity capital in each portfolio company.

Deals done by the firm last year include buying a majority stake in Africa’s Teraco Data Environments from European buyout major Permira.

