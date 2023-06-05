Apax Partners veteran Fronczek joins Ara Partners as investor relations director

Industrial decarbonisation-focused investment house Ara Partners has former Apax Partners veteran Kaitlin Fronczek as its director of investor relations.

Fronczek spent nearly thirteen years at Apax in New York and London, working on institutional investor relations and fundraising.

She also previously worked in investor relations functions at Tailwind Capital and Lionhart.

Ara said Fronczek would focus on building and maintaining relationships with the firm’s xisting base of institutional investors, as well as global investor outreach.

Troy Thacker, a managing partner at Ara, said, “We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to bring someone of Kaitlin’s stature to our growing team.

“We look forward to working closely with Kaitlin to strengthen and grow our investor outreach and support our valued partnerships.”

Fellow managing partner Charles Cherington said, “The investor relations function is a key focus for Ara as we continue to build the franchise globally.

“Kaitlin is the exact right person to lead our IR efforts and deliver the resources of the entire firm to our investors.”

Fronczek added, “Over the past several years, Ara has built a truly differentiated investment franchise, based on its singular focus on industrial decarbonization.

“‘m proud to be joining the talented and dedicated team Ara has pulled together with the shared goal of making positive and immediate impact to some of the most challenging drivers of climate change.”

