Angeles Equity Partners makes trio of senior promotions as Fund II raise rolls on

Angeles Equity Partners has promoted Sam Heischuber and Sameer Patel to managing director in addition to naming a new head of business development.

Heischuber and Patel will continue to focus on the evaluation, due diligence, and execution of new investment opportunities at Angeles, while new principal Max Schechter will continue to lead the firm in deal origination efforts.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Heischuber, who joined Angeles in 2016, focuses primarily on the building products, distribution, and transportation and logistics sectors.

Patel joined Angeles at its inception in 2014 and focuses primarily on the automotive, aerospace, defense and space, industrial technology, and packaging sectors.

Schechter has led Angeles’ deal origination efforts since joining the firm in 2017. He focuses on both new investment opportunities and the acceleration of portfolio company growth through add-on acquisitions.

Timothy Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles, said, “The Angeles team has done an exceptional job navigating a very challenging economic environment over the past several years to execute a number of attractive transactions.

“We are proud to recognize the significant contributions of Sam, Sameer, and Max to our success.

“These promotions not only reflect each individual’s exceptional dedication, performance, and leadership, but also their commitment to our core values. We look forward to them playing a larger role across the firm and within the portfolio.”

Angeles closed its debut fundraise on $360m in 2017.

The firm is understood to be eyeing up to $600m for Fund II, and hit a $350m first close for the vehicle in May according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets