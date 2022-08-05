AEI promotes Dickstein to managing partner, head of Aerospace Opportunities Fund

Aerospace, defence and government services-focused buyout house AE Industrial Partners has promoted Nathan Dickstein has been promoted to managing director and head of its Aerospace Opportunities Fund.

The firm launched Aerospace Opportunities Fund, an aircraft and engine leasing investment platform, two years ago.

AEI managing partner Mike Greene said, “Over the past two years, Nathan has proven himself to be an innovative and exceptional leader who has helped lead the charge to identify and obtain attractive assets for the firm’s Aerospace Opportunities Fund.

“On behalf of the entire team, I congratulate Nathan on his well-deserved promotion, and look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow the fund.”

Dickstein, who joined AEI in 2020, has about 15 years of investment experience in aircraft and engine leasing at investment funds, banks and leasing companies.

He said, “Today’s market offers interesting investment opportunities as more aircraft owners look for flexibility, and I’m excited to lead the fund as we incorporate creative strategies that appeal to both owners and investors.”

Recent deals from AEI include an equity and debt investment in Fire Team Solutions, a provider of mission-critical tech services to the US intelligence community.

Former head of US Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan joined AEI last year as an operating partner, followed by the hiring of former Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister as a senior operating partner.

Other recent deals have seen AEI acquire HealthWay, a specialist in air purification solutions for commercial and residential settings.

