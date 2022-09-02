AE Industrial Partners reveals string of promotions

Aerospace, defence and government services-focused buyout house AE Industrial Partners has made a string of promotions.

The firm has named Tyler Rowe as a principal and Austen Dixon, Graham Kantor and Eugene Kim as vice presidents.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Rowe is a member of the AEI HorizonX team, the venture capital investment platform formed in partnership with The Boeing Company, where he helps identify, evaluate and lead investments.

Kim is also a member of the AEI HorizonX team, while Dixon and Kantor are primarily focused on financial modeling, due diligence, executing new investments, and monitoring portfolio investments.

AEI managing partner Michael Greene said, “Our smart, enterprising professionals bring value to the firm every day, particularly as they help our portfolio companies navigate complex and rapidly changing business environments.

“We look forward to seeing what Tyler, Austen, Graham and Eugene will help us achieve in the future.”

AEI tripled its capital under management in 2018 by hauling in $1.36bn for its oversubscribed second fund.

Recent deals fromthe firm include an equity and debt investment in Fire Team Solutions, a provider of mission-critical tech services to the US intelligence community.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets