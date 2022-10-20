Advent brings in ex-CEOs from online dating giant Match Group as operating partners

Private equity giant Advent International has brought in former Match Group CEOs Shar Dubey and Mandy Ginsberg as operating partners in its consumer tech practice.

Match runs popular online dating services including Match.com, OkCupid, Hinge and PlentyOfFish.

Ginsberg served as Match CEO from 2018 to 2020 before transitioning the role to Dubey, who held the position until May 2022.

During the combined four plus years under their leaderships, Dubey and Ginsberg helped grow Match Group’s revenue and adjusted operating income by approximately 125%, Advent said.

Advent managing director Tricia Glynn said, “Both executives have an innate understanding of how to build market leaders and digital communities, and as technology becomes a greater part of our lives, community is now more important than ever.

“Moreover, consumer technology is a high-growth sector that we have closely followed for a number of years and one which we believe is a strategic fit for our investment strategy and operating model, especially with the guidance and partnership of Shar and Mandy.”

Ginsberg said, “The consumer technology industry is a highly attractive and evolving sector that offers innovative products, services and experiences that can meaningfully improve and impact lives in a variety of categories from health and relationships to travel and entertainment.

“After working hand in hand with Shar for many years, it’s a pleasure to have the opportunity to partner with her again in a new venture and to provide our collective insights to dynamic digital businesses.”

