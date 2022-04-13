3i promotes six new partners across Europe, North America

UK-headquartered private equity investor 3i Group has made six promotions to partner in its private equity team.

Andreas Gold has been with the firm for 15 years and is based in its German private equity team.

Rupert Howard and David Stephens are promoted in the firm’s UK team. Howard joined the firm 2018 while Stephens had been with the firm since 2011.

Bastiaan Peer works in the Benelux private equity team and had joined the firm since 2014.

New partners Rahul Lulla and Nikhil Patel are based in the firm’s private equity team in North America.

Pieter de Jong and Peter Wirtz, co-heads of private equity at 3i, said, “Andreas, Rupert, Rahul, Nikhil, Bastiaan and David have each made an excellent contribution to our Private Equity business. They demonstrate the strength and depth of our team across Europe and North America and we congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions.”

Recent deals from the firm include agreeing to back Dutch food and drink container brand Mepal in November as it looks to grow the business across Europe.

It also scored a 2.6x return by selling Magnitude Software to trade buyer Insightsoftware for £344m last year.

