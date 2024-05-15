Ex-BC Partners, Littlejohn & Co IR veteran Terjanian joins BayPine

PE investor BayPine has brought in former BC Partners North American investor relations managing director Migo Terjanian to run its capital raising efforts.

Terjanian becomes a partner and head of IR at BayPine, which says it is aiming to pioneer a new category of private equity – digital transformation capital – to drive innovation and sustainable growth in core-economy, market-leading businesses.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

BayPine closed its debut fund on $2.2bn two years ago, beating its $2bn target.

The firm was formed in 2019 by managing partners David Roux, co-founder and former co-CEO and chairman of Silver Lake, and Anjan Mukherjee, former senior managing director at Blackstone and counselor to the Secretary and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the US Department of the Treasury.

Terjanian has more than two decades of experience across capital raising, fund formation and strategy, and relationship management, Most recently at BC Partners, where he helped lead the firm’s marketing efforts in North America.

He also previously worked as head of IR at Littlejohn & Co., overseeing initiatives related to marketing, investor relations, and fundraising for both private equity and credit strategies, and held related positions at HIG Capital, Robeco SAM and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

BayPine managing partner Mukherjee said, “Over the course of his more than two-decade career, Migo has developed substantial experience leading capital formation initiatives and burnished his reputation as a trusted partner to institutional investors worldwide.

“It is our investors who make it possible for us to bring our digital enablement investment approach to life, and we are confident the addition of Migo will enable us to execute on an even greater scale.”

Terjanian added, “I am thrilled to join BayPine, which in a short amount of time has distinguished itself through its world class team, differentiated digital transformation strategy, and collaborative culture.

“In today’s environment, buyout firms must have deep portfolio value creation capabilities, a supportive capital base, and seasoned investors and operators to help drive superior returns over the long term.

“BayPine possesses each of these qualities, and I look forward to articulating the firm’s value proposition to new and existing institutional investors in the coming years.”

Investments made by BayPine to date include online vocational skills company Penn Foster, aftermarket tire and automotive service provider Mavis Tire Express Services and Pinnacle Dermatology.

Copyright © 2024 AltAssets