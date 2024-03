Private equity's "old boys club" image has been well laundered in recent years, with big and small players across the industry committing themselves to schemes to increase the diversity of their upper echelons and general workforce. But behind that front of solidarity, huge amounts of work remain to be done to properly level the playing field for women and minorities trying to carve a career in the industry. Sunaina Sinha Haldea, global head of private capital advisory at Raymond James, discusses what work still remains to be done, and how the demanding fundraising market is impacting opportunities for more diverse firms.