Veritas Capital holds final close of its debut credit fund

Veritas Capital, a private equity firm focused on technology-enabled companies, has held the final close of its first Credit Opportunities Fund.

The vehicle has pulled in $400m of aggregate committed capital.

Veritas previously secured $6.5bn for its Veritas Capital Fund VII and has also received around $1bn in support for its co-investment division. This has brought the firm’s total capital raised over the past 12 months to $8bn and its total assets under management to $20bn, it claims.

Credit Opportunities Fund will leverage the firm’s highly differentiated deal flow and access to sector insights to embrace the complexity of a maiden fund and “act with conviction and speed.”

The firm believes credit is the natural adjacency for Veritas, due to it already having several credit investments under its belt in the technology and government sectors. It will also allow it to invest across the capital structure to offer tailored solutions.

Veritas Capital CEO and managing partner Ramzi Musallam said, “For over two decades, we have successfully invested in some of the leading, market-critical companies in technology and government across all seven of our private equity funds.

“We launched the Credit Opportunities Fund to expand on that strategy and take advantage of additional opportunities to leverage our strong sector knowledge and experience. The Fund will benefit significantly from our integrated platform and intellectual property, creating a differentiated financing partner with the ability to find highly-customized solutions for the companies in which we invest.”

The investment firm backs technology and technology-enabled solutions within the healthcare, national security, software, education, aerospace & defence, government services, communications, and energy industries.

Earlier in the year, Veritas agreed to buy the healthcare unit of IT and consulting business DXC Technology for $5bn in cash.

