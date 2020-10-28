The Engine closes its second fund to back companies solving Earth’s biggest threats

The Engine, which is a new venture firm spun out from MIT, has raised $230m for its sophomore fund.

It is unclear whether this is the final close of the fund, but this brings the firm’s total capital commitments across its two funds to $435m. The firm closed its debut vehicle on $150m in 2017.

Fellow US university Harvard has joined The Engine as a limited partner.

Fund II will begin to make investment in the Autumn.

The Engine was created to invest into companies using science and technology to combat some of the Earth’s biggest challenges, such as climate change and widespread illness.

“We launched The Engine to help young companies focused on Tough Tech challenges that have the potential for enormous societal impact. Our aim was to provide them with a new model of sustained assistance and an ecosystem of talent, expertise and support,” said L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, “so we are truly thrilled that Harvard has joined us in this mission. Through investing in The Engine’s Fund II, MIT and Harvard will help The Engine’s innovative startups speed their progress from idea to global impact.”

The firm’s maiden fund has backed 27 companies that use science and technology to solve challenges across climate change, human health and advanced systems.

Harvard president Lawrence Bacow said, “At Harvard, we have mobilized and supported our researchers who are working on emerging technologies that can make a difference in the world. But their ability to have an impact will depend on risk capital willing to support the translation from academic lab to commercial impact.

“By partnering with The Engine, we can speed that transition, scale technologies and enable start-ups to advance more quickly towards solutions to global threats.”

