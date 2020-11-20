Telecoms giant Orange invests in LBO France digital health fund

Telecoms giant Orange has agreed to back LBO France’s Digital Health 2 fund, which plans to invest €200m in e-health SMEs in France and Western Europe.

Orange said it made the investment through its Digital Investment unit to take advantage of the potential of the e-health market, which it says is undergoing transformation thanks to the benefits of digital technology.

LBO France partner Valéry Huot said, “We are very pleased with the confidence that Orange has placed in us.

“The presence of a global operator, integrator of digital services, and a pioneer in e-health within the DH2 fund, is a definite advantage for the portfolio companies.”

Laurent Frigara, deputy CEO of Enovacom (Orange Business Services), said, “The adventure continues with DH2 (LBO France), a fund in which, together with the operational team, we have found a real understanding of our common challenges when it comes to e-health.

“We are convinced that DH2’s management team will be able to identify and support the hidden gems of the e-health industry to make companies both currently in the portfolio and those of tomorrow major players in e-health.

“This investment in DH2 will enable Enovacom to strengthen the ecosystem, accelerate synergies and build alliances to address e-health issues.”

LBO France is a major player in the French private equity market, with about €6.2bn of commitments across its funds.

Recent deals from the firm include selling orthopaedic implant business FH Ortho to industrial group Olympus.

