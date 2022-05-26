Synthesis raises largest VC fund ever targeting alternative protein sector

Alternative protein investor Synthesis has raised more than $300m for its debut fund – the largest VC vehicle ever raised targeting the sector.

The oversubscribed fund is anchored by secondaries PE major Coller Capital founder Jeremy Coller, with a cornerstone investment from Société Familiale d’Investissements.

The fund also received commitments from Nuveen, Credit Suisse Climate Innovation Fund, Sir Ronald Cohen through Dynamic Loop Capital, ADQ’s venture platform DisruptAD, The Nest, Heyi Holdings, trusts associated with the Sainsbury family, Interogo Holding, WTT Investment Ltd and CIFF.

The fund will invest globally targeting 15 companies with an average cheque size of $15m.

It already has cultivated meat producer Upside Foods, fermentation ice cream producer Perfect Day, 3D printing meat producer Redefine Meat and Culture Biosciences in its portfolio.

The firm said that the world is now facing the largest crisis in the global food system but also with the most significant potential for its reinvention. It believes the food industry is now at an inflection point offering the potential to redefine our food system and feed the world in a sustainable way.

Rosie Wardle, partner and co-founder of Synthesis Capital, said, “We are now at an inflection point in the industry where real innovation is coming to bear in the food system, driven by a confluence of factors including capital markets readiness, prioritisation of sustainability and climate goals by governments and corporates, and consumer choice shifting towards healthier and animal-free foods.

“With deep experience in this sector, we are ready to take advantage of this significant investment opportunity, and are confident that alternative proteins will no longer be considered “alternative” in the near future. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our investor partners who share our belief in the significant potential of harnessing alternative protein technologies and platforms to transform our ailing and antiquated food system.”

Fellow Alternative protein investor Lever VC told AltAssets exclusively last year that it had closed its inaugural fund on $80m and would launch a $250m-targeting Fund II this year.

