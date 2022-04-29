SwanCap closes fifth fund on over €400m two years after predecessor close

German investment firm SwanCap has held a final close for Swan V on over €400m.

The firm said Swan V will continue with the firm’s strategy to provide diversified exposure to private equity in North American and European mid-market through primary funds, co-investments and secondaries.

The fund has already started investing, the firm said.

Florian Kreitmeier, co-CEO at SwanCap, said, ”We are very grateful for the confidence and strong support we have received from our investors, many of whom backed the predecessor fund. We will work hard to invest wisely in order to continue to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns consistent with our strong track record. The long-term success of our limited partners is our primary focus.”

Andreas Bohn, co-CEO, added, “This fundraise furthers our proven platform strategy and, along with the strong performance of the predecessor funds, is a testament to our selective investment approach and to the talent and deep experience of our team spanning more than two decades and several economic cycles. We believe the support of our institutional and individual investors reflects the compelling proposition of our investment philosophy which focuses on capital preservation, high quality assets and value creation.”

SwanCap closed Fund IV on over €300m in 2020 and the firm has an aggregated equity investment of over €6bn.

